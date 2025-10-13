F.I.R fame Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik’s fan thanks her for changing his life

Mumbai Oct 13, IANS Television actress Kavita Kaushik recently shared a touching message received from an aspiring actor who credited her for changing the course of his life.

The message sent by an actor named Karameer Singh recalled an encounter that took place in Mumbai during his early days of struggle. In the message, the aspiring artist revealed that he had moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, but due to financial difficulties, he had taken up the job of delivering pizzas.

He narrated how one day, while delivering an order, he met Kavita Kaushik, and he left to ask for a selfie. Upon removing his mask, Kaushik had told him in a caring and firm tone that he was too handsome to be delivering pizzas and should instead pursue acting or modelling. The actor stated that his words left a lasting impact on him and that that very day he quit his job and began pursuing his dream full-time.

Since then, he has worked in multiple advertisements, television series, music videos, and web series. In his message, he thanked Kavita for her encouragement and created a straightforward and open standard for the aspiring actor to take to mind. Responding to his message, Kavita Kaushik wrote that life becomes as big as one makes it and wished him success, advising him to stay focused and dedicated to his work.

For the uninitiated, Kavita Kaushik is best known for her iconic portrayal of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala, a fearless Haryanvi police officer in the popular sitcom F.I.R., which aired from 2006 to 2015.

Her performance earned her immense fame and established her as one of Indian television's most recognised faces. In 2020, she participated in Bihar's season 14, where her strong appearance and portrayal attracted true attention.

On the personal front, Kavita is married to Ronnit Biswas, a businessman, and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kedarnath in 2017.

IANS

rd/