FIEO hails Govt's market access support intervention to boost exports

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) welcomed the launch of the Market Access Support (MAS) intervention on Wednesday as a timely, strategic step to strengthen India’s global export footprint, especially for MSMEs, first‑time exporters and priority sectors.

FIEO said that MAS Intervention, under the government's Export Promotion Mission will provide structured financial and institutional support for buyer‑seller meets, international trade fairs and exhibitions, mega reverse buyer‑seller meets organised in India, and trade delegations to priority and emerging markets.

The Mission will be implemented under the NIRYAT DISHA sub‑scheme in coordination with the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Finance, export promotion councils, commodity boards and industry associations.

The framework mandates a minimum 35 per cent participation of MSMEs. Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will receive partial airfare support, encouraging participation of new and small exporters in global events.

The MAS framework also rationalises event-level financial support ceilings and cost-sharing ratios, with preferential support for priority sectors and markets.

S C Ralhan, President, FIEO, said that the intervention marks a paradigm shift in India’s export promotion strategy by focusing on predictable, well-planned and outcome-driven market access activities.

The government has addressed a long-standing need of exporters, particularly MSMEs, who often face constraints in accessing overseas markets, Ralhan added.

FIEO also welcomed the proposed introduction of Proof-of-Concept and Product Demonstration support, particularly for technology-intensive and sunrise sectors, and the phased rollout of advanced digital tools for market intelligence and exporter follow-up.

“MAS has the potential to become a cornerstone of India’s export ecosystem by creating stronger buyer engagement, data-driven policy feedback and deeper integration of Indian exporters into global value chains,” Ralhan said.

The end-to-end digitisation of processes through the government portal will ensure transparency, ease of access and faster approvals. Mandatory online feedback, lead tracking and outcome measurement tools will help align market access interventions with real business results.

