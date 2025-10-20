October 20, 2025 11:21 PM हिंदी

FBI Director Patel, US lawmakers extend wishes on Diwali

FBI Director Patel, US lawmakers extend wishes on Diwali

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) A leading member of the Donald Trump administration, along with prominent lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties, have conveyed their wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Monday extended Diwali greetings to people across the world, calling it a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

“Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. A very Happy Diwali to all,” Patel said in a post on X.

Patel, who became the first Indian-American to lead the FBI, took his oath of office earlier this year with his hand on the Bhagavad Gita. His appointment marked a historic moment for the Indian-American community in the United States.

In his message, Patel acknowledged the global observance of Diwali, one of the most significant festivals for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali is celebrated with traditional lamps, sweets, and family gatherings in India and by millions of people around the world, including the large Indian diaspora in the United States.

Another leading Republican leader and the candidate for the Governor of Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy also posted his wishes on X.

“Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness,” he wrote.

Greg Abbot, the Governor of Texas, celebrated Diwali at his mansion in the city of Austin over the weekend. The event was attended by India’s Consul General DC Manjunath.

The Consulate General of India in Houston posted on X, “Diwali 2025 celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Texas! Heartfelt thanks to Governor. @GregAbbott_TX for continuing this beautiful tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indo-American community, spreading the spirit of light, unity, and togetherness.”

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Congressman Pete Sessions conveyed their Diwali greetings, while Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Suzan DelBene joined community celebrations marking the festival.

--IANS

scor/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Chamari Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in the match played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit:

Women's World Cup: Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Manipur: Assam Rifles commemorates 1962 Indo-China war heroes

Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 9 in La Liga

La Liga 2025-26: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 9 (analysis)

Air Chief Marshal celebrates Diwali with troops in Ladakh

Air Chief Marshal celebrates Diwali with troops in Ladakh

K’taka govt has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

K’taka govt has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

Indian economy shows resilience amid uncertain external environment: RBI

Indian economy shows resilience amid uncertain external environment: RBI

Shamar Joseph sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs with ‘shoulder discomfort’ ahead of the second ODI in Mirpur on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Shamar Joseph sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs with ‘shoulder discomfort’

After winning silver for fourth time in World Billiards Championship at the Landywood Snooker Club, Walsall, England, India's Dhruv Sitwala ready for next edition

After winning silver for fourth time in World Billiards C'ship, India's Dhruv Sitwala ready for next edition

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at 84

Shan Masood Abdullah Shafique anchor Pakistan to 259 for 5 against South Africa on the opening day of the sec0ond Test in Rawalpindi on Monday. Photo credit: @ProteasMenCSA/X

2nd Test: Masood, Shafique anchor Pakistan to 259 for 5 on opening day in Rawalpindi