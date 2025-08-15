August 15, 2025 9:20 PM हिंदी

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Kash Patel, Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Friday extended his greetings to India as the country celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Patel took to his social media sharing highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the celebration.

In February, the Republican-led US Senate confirmed Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel, 44, as the ninth Director of the FBI, also making him the first Indian-descent American to head the premier investigating agency.

Patel's parents are from Gujarat but came to the US from Canada after fleeing there from Uganda to escape ethnic repression. He grew up in New York, went to study law and become a public defender. His career has seen a meteoric rise, starting in President Trump’s first term, when he became the Chief of Staff at the Pentagon and Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Patel in Washington, appreciating the strong collaboration between India and the US in tackling organised crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, “Great to meet FBI Director Kash Patel. Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.”

Earlier, condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Patel assured continued support to the Indian government in its fight against terrorism.

Patel described the deadly assault as a “reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism.”

“The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir - and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government,” Patel posted on X

"This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these,” the post added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also conveyed warm wishes to the people of India on Independence Day, underscoring the historic relationship and cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region,” read a statement issued by Rubio on Friday.

“Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” the statement added.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative' (File image)

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative'

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals (File image)

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

Richa Chadha, Independence Day, Instagram

Richa Chadha says 'we showed the world the way of peace & democracy'

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report (File image)

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report

Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions in a rain-reduced six-overs-a-side clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru on Friday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

M. Pranesh clinched the crown in Challenger section; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up in the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai GM 2025: Pranesh clinches Challengers crown; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up