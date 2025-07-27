Fatima Sana Shaikh stuffs her mouth with 2 plates of Rabdi during a fun night with Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh enjoyed a fun evening in the presence of ace designer Manish Malhotra during the India Couture Week 2025 underway in Delhi.

After the show, Fatima and Manish celebrated by relishing some yummy Rabdi with the rest of the gang. The 'Dangal' actress revealed she stuffed her mouth with not one but two plates of Rabdi- making it a perfect night to remember.

"Starting night with your stunning show, which was more like a party and then ending with stuffing my mouth with 2 plates of Rabdi this is what i call a perfect night," the 'Aap Jaisa Koi' actress wrote in the caption.

One of the photos dropped by Fatima on her official Instagram handle showed her twinning with the designer in black as the two face the camera while flaunting their respective bowls of Rabdi.

In another photo, we could see them chilling with Tamannaah Bhatia and others during the after-party. Fatima further posted a few photos from the show on her IG.

Before this, Fatima reflected on a tender memory from her younger days.

Speaking to IANS, the 'Metro... In Dino' actress talked about her first love.

When asked if she had ever pressed flowers in books or experienced any such heartfelt moments in real life, she said, “100 percent.”

She recalled a birthday surprise from her then-boyfriend, who had lined the path from the door to her room with flowers.

Sharing the loving memory, Fatime revealed, “There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over."

However, she added that the surprise did not go exactly as planned. By the time she reached, most of the candles had already melted.

She termed the special moment as "simple and sincere".

Fatima also stated that she was very young at the time and did not even use Facebook or Instagram.

