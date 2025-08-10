Fatima Sana Shaikh cannot get enough of her furry friend: 'That urge to eat your dog alive'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Every pet parent will be able to relate to actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest post. The 'Dangal' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable pic of kissing her furry friend Bijlee.

Expressing her unconditional affection for her pet, Fatima wrote: "That urge to kiss/squish/eat your dog alive? Science calls it cute “aggression”.. i call it “pyaar.”

"Slide 2 mein uski jhalak milegi," she added.

The post further included a video of Fatima lovingly hugging Bijilee and also continuously kissing her on the forehead.

In another update, Fatima's movie "Sam Bahadur" was recently honored with National Awards for 'Best Feature Film' on National, Social, and Environmental Values, along with 'Best Makeup' and 'Best Costume Design'.

Marking the special milestone, Fatima congratulated the 'Sam Bahadur' team with the following words: “Huge congratulations to the team of 'Sam Bahadur' for bagging three incredible National Film Awards!! It’s truly a moment of honour."

Thanking director Meghna Gulzar for making her a part of this incredible journey, Fatima added: "I feel glad to be a part of the film and play the role of Smt. Indira Gandhi. Working with our director, Meghna Gulzar, was a dream, and it was truly a one-of-a-kind experience for me."

"Sam Bahadur" shares the tale of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, with Fatima essaying the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies, the project stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Fatima was last seen in the romantic entertainer "Aap Jaisa Koi", opposite R Madhavan.

Using social media, she penned some words of appreciation for her “most favourite co-actor”.

Taking to her Instagram, Fatima posted a string of behind-the-scenes moments with Madhavan from the sets of their romantic comedy.

“Maddy & Fatty… My most favourite co-actor!! Thank you for being so kind, generous, and for making this entire shoot feel easy and fun," Fatima wrote.

--IANS

pm/