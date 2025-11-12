Farman Haider show ‘Jagadhatri’ helped him realise his childhood dream

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Farman Haider who essays the role of Shivaay in the television show ‘Jagadhatri’, has shared that the show offered him the chance to play an IPS officer, a profession he had harboured a dream for.

The show brings to life a compelling tale of duality, resilience, and the untold strength of women. Farman is the confidant to the titular character, who hides his pain behind wit and charm. Their partnership becomes a testament to friendship, equality, and unspoken strength. Farman opened up about playing Shivaay and how he is now living his childhood dream of becoming an IPS officer through this show.

Speaking about his role, Farman said in a statement, “It was my childhood dream to become an IPS officer. But acting was written in my destiny, and now I’m getting to live that dream on screen through my character in Jagadhatri. Playing Shivaay has been an incredibly fulfilling experience; it allows me to portray the discipline and determination of an IPS officer while also exploring intense emotions”.

The show also features Sayantani Ghosh as Maya Deshmukh, a powerful media mogul whose iron will and layered emotions add depth to the narrative. It is set against the backdrop of strength and self-discovery, and tells the story of a woman who leads a dual life, a subdued daughter at home and a fearless undercover officer known as Agent JD when duty calls. Sonakshi Batra essays the titular role, portraying this complex transformation with power and grace.

The actor further mentioned, “What makes it even more exciting is the action! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed performing my own stunts, from high-octane chase sequences to power-packed fight scenes. It’s challenging, but it gives me an adrenaline rush and makes me feel truly connected to the strength and spirit of my character”.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

