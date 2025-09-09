September 09, 2025 12:47 AM हिंदी

Farhan Akhtar feels honored to meet the surviving heroes of the 'Battle of Rezang La'

Farhan Akhtar feels honored to meet the surviving heroes of the 'Battle of Rezang La'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to the screen after a long time as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the forthcoming war drama "120 Bahadur", which is based on the Battle of Rezang La, where the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment bravely fought the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). 

Farhan took to social media and expressed his excitement about meeting the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La - Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav and Havildar Nihal Singh.

They were two of the six soldiers who survived that battle, where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against thousands with one thunderous declaration: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge! (We will not step back)”.

Farhan also introduced the real heroes to the actor who will be playing them on screen in "120 Bahadur" - Sparsh Walia and Atul Singh.

Posting a string of photographs, Farhan wrote on his official Instagram handle: "Was an honour spending an afternoon in the inspiring company of the two surviving heroes of the Battle of Rezang La, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav ji & Havildar Nihal Singh ji, SM ..

Was special to introduce them to @sparshwaliaa & @atulsingh4199 .. our reel Charlie boys who portray them in the film. Once again, I thank them for blessing us with their permission to portray them in the film and bring their stories to the screen."

The movie has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and mounted on a massive scale.

Made under the direction of Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the project has been jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"120 Bahadur" is expected to reach the audience on November 21.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India