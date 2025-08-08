August 08, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Fardeen Khan takes the plunge from 150 feet in the air: Strangely calm

Fardeen Khan takes the plunge from 150 feet in the air: Strangely calm

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan said he found “stillness” as he took a plunge from 150 feet in the air and said it was “strangely calm.”

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself doing bungee jumping in Singapore.

“150 feet in the air. No scream. No panic. Just me… strangely calm. One step, and I was gone— weightless, thoughtless, ageless. And in that fall, I found stillness.

No noise, no fear—just a strange, peaceful presence.”

“Like my body fell, but my soul paused to watch. Was it spiritual? Yes. Was it stupid? Also yes. Am I bonkers? Yes , yes. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat.”

Fardeen’s latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

He will next be seen in “Devil” Kannada-language action film written, directed, and co-produced by Prakash. It stars Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mukesh Rishi and Fardeen Khan in lead roles.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

B Praak says his new song from OTT film ‘Tehran’ is ‘full of heat, drama, and raw passion’

B Praak says his new song from OTT film ‘Tehran’ is ‘full of heat, drama, and raw passion’

Dia Mirza celebrates divine feminine energy, credits her mother for inspiring strength

Dia Mirza celebrates divine feminine energy, credits her mother for inspiring strength

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina experience spiritual tranquillity in Mathura, blessed to meet Premanand Maharaj

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina experience spiritual tranquillity in Mathura, blessed to meet Premanand Maharaj

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu's supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara' to showcase battle between greed and sacrifice!

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu's supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara' to showcase battle between greed and sacrifice!

Natashaa Fernandes opens up about staying aloof on the sets of ‘Andaaz 2’

Natashaa Fernandes opens up about staying aloof on the sets of ‘Andaaz 2’

Naveen Kasturia calls ‘Salakaar’ Mukesh Rishi a gentle giant

Naveen Kasturia calls ‘Salakaar’ Mukesh Rishi a gentle giant

Anees Bazmee marks 17 years of ‘Singh Is Kinng,’ shares how Akshay Kumar starrer gave him ‘memories for a lifetime’

Anees Bazmee marks 17 years of ‘Singh Is Kinng,’ shares how Akshay Kumar starrer gave him ‘memories for a lifetime’

JK Tyre racing season 2025 set to kick off in Coimbatore on Aug 9

JK Tyre racing season 2025 set to kick off in Coimbatore on Aug 9

Vicky Kaushal: Poured my heart into every moment of ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal: Poured my heart into every moment of ‘Chhaava’

Sub-jr Boxing Nationals begin with high-energy bouts in Greater Noida

Sub-jr Boxing Nationals begin with high-energy bouts in Greater Noida