Fardeen Khan takes the plunge from 150 feet in the air: Strangely calm

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan said he found “stillness” as he took a plunge from 150 feet in the air and said it was “strangely calm.”

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself doing bungee jumping in Singapore.

“150 feet in the air. No scream. No panic. Just me… strangely calm. One step, and I was gone— weightless, thoughtless, ageless. And in that fall, I found stillness.

No noise, no fear—just a strange, peaceful presence.”

“Like my body fell, but my soul paused to watch. Was it spiritual? Yes. Was it stupid? Also yes. Am I bonkers? Yes , yes. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat.”

Fardeen’s latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film Kaathala Kaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

He will next be seen in “Devil” Kannada-language action film written, directed, and co-produced by Prakash. It stars Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mukesh Rishi and Fardeen Khan in lead roles.

--IANS

dc/