Farah Khan shakes a leg on ‘Om Shanti Om’ song with Mayor of Toronto

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) As the winter sets in the Canadian landscape, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan brought the cultural warmth of Bollywood and Diwali to one of its metropolises.

During a recent event, she shook a leg with the Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. The two danced to a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto has resurfaced, and it shows Farah in her element pulling off the moves which she had choreographed for her directorial.

Olivia Chow fully enjoyed her time on stage dancing to the song. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone. The film is set against the backdrop of the Bollywood film industry, the story blends themes of love, betrayal, and reincarnation.

Om Prakash Makhija (played by SRK) a junior artist in 1970s Mumbai, falls in love with superstar Shantipriya (played by Deepika) unaware that she is secretly married to producer Mukesh Mehra.

When Mukesh kills her in a staged fire, Om dies trying to save her. He is later reborn as Om Kapoor, a successful actor who gradually recalls his past life and seeks justice for Shantipriya’s murder. The film combines melodrama, humour, and self-referential satire, celebrating the excesses and nostalgia of Hindi cinema.

The film featured chart-topping music by Vishal and Shekhar with elaborate visuals, and was a major box-office hit and became one of Bollywood’s defining films of the 2000s.

It clashed at the box-office with ‘Saawariya’, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. ‘Om Shanti Om’ completely washed out ‘Saawariya’ at the box-office during Diwali. After 18 years, the choreographer-director once again celebrated Diwali in a poetic way on Canadian soil.

--IANS

aa/