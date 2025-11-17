November 17, 2025 11:21 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan reveals cousin Farhan scored poorly in exams, struggled to get into college

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar performed poorly during his academic years. On Monday, director-choreographer Farah Khan dropped a new episode of her show on her YouTube channel.

The video shows her visiting Farhan’s house. Farah and Farhan are first cousins as their mothers, Menaka Irani and Honey Irani are siblings.

During the episode, Farah recollected the incident when Farhan scored poorly in his exams, and was finding it difficult to get an admission in a good college.

She said in the video, “His marks were very poor. And the principal said, ‘I’m giving you the admission because of Javed Akhtar sahab, but honestly, he doesn’t deserve to be in this college’”.

Farhan chipped in as he said, “And I proved her absolutely correct”.

Farah said, “We were all feeling very bad. Your dad was so upset. We were crossing Marine Drive, thinking Faran must also be feeling terrible. And then Faran said, ‘Can I have Anand ka masala milk?’ Dude, your dad got so upset. Didn’t you realise how it sounded, that you were asking for masala milk?”.

Farhan then said, “Actually, I was not interested in college at all”.

Meanwhile, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’. The actor is set to portray the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC. The Indian war hero is known for his unparalleled service to the nation. During the Sino-Indian War, 13th Battalion of Kumaon Regiment in which the Major served, was stationed in the Chushul sector.

In the morning hours of 18 November 1962, the post was attacked by the Chinese. The Indians fought until their last rounds, before eventually being overpowered by the Chinese. During the battle, Singh continuously moved from post to post reorganising the defences and boosting the morale of his men. As he moved between the posts without any cover.

With ‘120 Bahadur’, Farhan Akhtar is set to deliver yet another impactful performance, this time stepping into the shoes of a national hero.

--IANS

aa/

