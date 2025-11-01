Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Mumbai Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan recently gave fans a glimpse into her trip to Alibaug on a ferry. In a video shared by her, she was seen surprising the audience by revealing that she was accompanied by none other than Karan Johar himself on the roro.

Farah, in the video, can be heard saying, “Hi guys, we are on the ro-ro to Alibaug, and look who's here. To which Karan responded, “Hi, thank you. Thank you for inviting me; this has been such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Farah further asked, “How does it feel to be on the deck here with all of our coming people?” Karan replied in his quirky style “Just don't tell anyone.” In another video shared by Farah, viewers can see Navya Nanda joining her and Karan on the ferry to Alibaug. The young girl was seen carrying a basket full of snacks for them all.

To this Farah exclaimed, “We are here on the ro-ro, and look who's here, and oh my god, Bridgerton’s picnic is happening here.” Recording the snacks brought by Navya, Farah and Karan, they said, “These are banana chips; they are beautiful. There are no cucumber sandwiches? Oh no! We have biscuits, and there's homemade pasta also, don't forget!” It is the first time Karan Johar has travelled to Alibaug by a ferry, while Farah Khan has now become a regular on the ferry and says that she loves the ferry ride.

Looks like Farah and Karan, along with Navya, are off to Alibaug for Shah Rukh Khan's big 60th birthday bash. The actor turns a year older on the 2nd of November.

As per reports, SRK is all set to ring in his birthday at his luxurious property at Alibaug amidst close family and friends. The actor will be seen giving his fans at his house, Mannat, a miss this year, as he himself is staying on rent at an apartment in Bandra.

