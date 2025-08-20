Farah Khan is ‘eternally grateful’ to Tom Cruise for removing his shirt

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning” and Indian filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared she is “eternally grateful” to him.

Cruise took to Instagram, where he shared a video, in which he is seen wearing a wet suit and taking a deep dive. The clip also featured several other stunts the actor did for the blockbuster film.

The Hollywood star was heard saying: “I've trained for over a year to be able to physically handle the amount of oxygen depletion. I'm always surprised by what it is we're doing. That's the amazing thing about this franchise. It's all about constantly pushing the envelope as far as we can.”

In the caption section he thanked the director Christopher McQuarrie and crew for the “lifetime experience”.

“Thank you McQ and our entire cast and crew for this experience of a lifetime. I hope everyone enjoys all of the extras and that it gives some greater insight into what it takes to make a Mission: Impossible film,” he wrote.

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as Farah Khan dropped a message for Cruise for removing his shirt while trying on the wet suit.

She wrote: “Thank you for removing ur shirt for us!! Eternally grateful TOMMMMM”.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is an action spy film directed by McQuarrie. It is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The film stars Tom Cruise in his final portrayal of Ethan Hunt, alongside an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

In the film, Hunt and his Impossible Missions Force team work to prevent the Entity, a rogue AI, from destroying all of humanity.

--IANS

dc/