Farah Khan gets into a fun banter with Karan Johar about classy vs massy

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Filmmakers, Karan Johar and Farah Khan got together for a fun episode of Farah's YouTube channel.

The 'Main Hoo Na' maker took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from the episode, where Farah asked KJo to guess the names of some of the suburban areas of Mumbai.

As Karan himself comes from a posh area like Bandra and has lived all his life there, he is expected to be oblivious to the other parts of Mumbai.

She started off by asking about Bhandup, and then brought up Ovaripada, both of which Karan got wrong. This was followed by Asangaon and Nallasupara, which as expected were also mispronounced by Karan. However, to everyone's surprise, KJo was able to get Chinckpokli correct.

"Another classic frm @karanjohar n me! Let the birthday celebrations continue for full episode go to my YouTube channel pls", Farah wrote on her Instagram handle.

The entire episode featuring the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker is available on Farah's YouTube channel.

In another update, Karan recently made his audio debut with a new podcast titled, "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar".

Talking about this, KJo said, “As a storyteller, it’s important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations. ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ on Audible allowed me to have truly meaningful conversations with some incredible people and ask the questions that truly matter.”

“raw, real, and it’s as intimate as it gets," he added.

As part of the podcast, Karan interacted with influential people from various walks of life such as entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, finance, and more.

Spread across ten episodes, the filmmaker will have some noteworthy guests such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, Preeti Shenoy, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Masaba Gupta, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, and Avantika Mohan, to name a few.

