Farah Khan enjoys thrilling adventure at Niagara Falls during her Toronto trip

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-dancer Farah Khan is making the most of her time in Toronto. She recently shared a video of herself indulging in some adventure sports at the breathtaking Niagara Falls.

Calling it a “must-visit” experience, Farah expressed her awe at the stunning new attraction by @niagaraparks, encouraging everyone to “fall in love” with the magical destination. On Thursday, the filmmaker took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen enjoying adventure sports while soaking in the serene beauty around Niagara Falls.

Dressed casually and brimming with excitement, Farah appeared to be having a wonderful time as she experienced the thrill and tranquility of one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders. Sharing her video, she wrote, “When in Toronto.. Niagara Falls is a must!! Be ready to be awed! @niagaraparks has a new attraction which is just magical! Cm “fall” in love @niagaracruises.” Khan also added Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s trending song “Sapphire” as the background score for the music.

A few days ago, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ director attended the Diwali Festival of Lights celebrations in Toronto, where she received immense love and warmth from the local community. Expressing her gratitude, Farah shared her happiness and pride at being invited to launch the fireworks during the festivities.

Posting her photos, she wrote, “The most awesome #diwalifestivaloflights in Toronto! Got so much love n warmth from the community here! Kudos @rinkushahsuchak & @vrshah145 n their hardworking team for putting up this mammoth event! So happy n honored to launch the fireworks here thank u @alpareena for making my outfits.”

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has expanded her creative horizon by venturing into the world of blogging and social media. Khan, who runs her own YouTube channel, regularly shares her entertaining video blogs that offer a peek into her personal life, behind-the-scenes moments from film shoots, and lighthearted interactions with her celebrity friends.

