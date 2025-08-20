August 20, 2025 4:32 PM हिंदी

‘Fallout’ Season 2 trailer: Sophomore outing has a new destination

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime Video has unveiled the captivating trailer for the second season of its critically acclaimed series, "Fallout".

The second season of the show will pick up in the aftermath of season one’s finale, narrating the journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Addressing a packed crowd of more than 5,000 attendees at gamescom, Nolan, Robertson-Dworet, and series stars - Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten shared insights into season two’s stakes. The trailer unveiled by them introduced a new cast member, Justin Theroux, who will be seen as Robert House, giving all the primary sneak peek into one of the Fallout universe's most terrifying post-apocalyptic predators: the Deathclaw.

Inspired by a beloved video, "Fallout" is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years post the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind. They are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The core cast of the series includes Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Backed by Kilter Films, the show has Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham on board as the executive producers. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners for the highly anticipated season two. Amazon, MGM Studios, and Kilter Films have produced "Fallout: in collaboration with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

The second season of the drama is slated to premiere on December 17, this year, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

