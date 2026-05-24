Fake ‘Quantum AI’ investment scheme circulating in FM Sitharaman’s name, warns govt

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The government on Sunday warned citizens against a fake investment scheme being circulated online in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which falsely promises monthly earnings of Rs 3 lakh on an initial investment of Rs 22,000.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit clarified that the so-called “Quantum AI” investment platform is fraudulent and has no connection with the Government of India or the finance minister.

“Fraudsters are running a ‘Quantum AI’ investment scheme in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promising citizens a monthly income of Rs 3,00,000 against an initial investment of Rs 22,000,” the PIB Fact Check said.

The government categorically termed the claim “fake” and stated that neither the Union Finance Minister nor the Government of India is endorsing any such investment platform or scheme.

“Neither the Union Finance Minister nor the Government of India is endorsing any such investment scheme or platform,” FM Sitharaman stated.

The PIB Fact Check unit also urged people to remain cautious while dealing with suspicious investment links and online platforms that claim guaranteed high returns in a short period.

It warned that such schemes are designed to deceive people and make them lose their money.

“Beware of such suspicious links or platforms that aim to deceive people into losing their money,” PIB Fact Check added.

Citizens have been advised not to click on suspicious links or share personal and banking details with unverified platforms circulating on social media and messaging apps.

The government further said that suspicious content related to the Government of India can be reported directly to PIB Fact Check through WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or via email at [factcheck@pib.gov.in](mailto:factcheck@pib.gov.in).

--IANS

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