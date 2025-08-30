August 30, 2025 9:32 PM हिंदी

Every visit to the Sringeri Peetham makes me both humble and proud to belong to this heritage, says actress Nabha Natesh

Every visit to the Sringeri Peetham makes me both humble and proud to belong to this heritage, says actress Nabha Natesh (Photo Credit: Nabha Natesh/ Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Stating that every visit to the holy Sringeri Peetham took her back in time -- reminding her of how it shaped her journey, actress Nabha Natesh, who is now back in the holy town of Sringeri which also happens to be her birth place, has said that every visit to the Peetham made her both humble and proud to belong to this heritage.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her visit to Sringeri, the actress wrote, " Sringeri, my birthplace. A hallowed history that predates the Ramayana. A land sanctified by the tapas of Maharshis, traces its roots to Sage Rishyashringa, who performed the Putrakameshti that blessed King Dasharatha with Sri Rama. This divine link connects to Trethayuga itself."

She further wrote, "Centuries later(8th -14thAD approx) Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya, struck by the sight of a cobra shading a frog in labor on the Tunga’s banks, chose Sringeri to establish his first Amnaya Peetham. He consecrated Goddess Sharadamba, the embodiment of Knowledge, making Sringeri a radiant seat of Advaita Vedanta.

"Revered as the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, it remains the Vyakhyana Simhasana—Throne of Transcendental Wisdom—for seekers across generations."

Stating that Sringeri was her first introduction to the Vedas and to art, the actress went on to disclose, "As a child, I was deeply inspired by the history, culture, and wisdom this sacred town radiated. The teachings of this nature-blessed place encouraged me to pour my thoughts and emotions into art and nurtured my love for storytelling."

She further said,"My fascination with Indian mythology and spiritual thinking only grew stronger as I grew older. The streets of Sringeri, alive with cultural practices, inspired me to explore classical music and dance, while its architectural brilliance moved me to paint."

"Nestled amidst dense forests and known for its heavy rainfall, Sringeri instills patience, reflection, and inner strength. Every visit to the Peetham takes me back in time—reminding me of how it shaped my journey, continues to guide me, and makes me both humble and proud to belong to this heritage," she signed off.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

'One Nation, One Election' a key step towards social and economic reform: BJP's Sunil Bansal (Photo: Sunil Bansal's X account)

'One Nation, One Election' a key step towards social and economic reform: BJP's Sunil Bansal

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra marks 11 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana with financial inclusion drive in Indore

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra marks 11 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana with financial inclusion drive in Indore

Hansal Mehta shares his recipe for Chicken & Shiitake Ramen perfect for a rainy day

Hansal Mehta shares his recipe for Chicken & Shiitake Ramen perfect for a rainy day

Pakistan's growing support to Rakhine mujahideen, radicalised Rohingyas under Yunus regime (File image)

Pakistan's growing support to Rakhine mujahideen, radicalised Rohingyas under Yunus regime

Pakistan: Balochistan government imposes Section 144 for another 15 days

Pakistan: Balochistan government imposes Section 144 for another 15 days

Pakistan: Torrential rains affect over 1.46 million people (File image)

Pakistan: Torrential rains affect over 1.46 million people

Pakistan's inflammatory nuclear rhetoric raises global concerns: Report

Pakistan's inflammatory nuclear rhetoric raises global concerns: Report

I had two inspirations for making my film 'Bomb', says director Vishal Venkat (Photo Credit: PR)

I had two inspirations for making my film 'Bomb', says director Vishal Venkat

Bangladesh: BNP says those backing Proportional Representation system have 'ulterior motives'

Bangladesh: BNP says those backing Proportional Representation system have 'ulterior motives'

Khalstani Pannun faces backlash for politicising fatal US crash: Report (File image)

Khalstani Pannun faces backlash for politicising fatal US crash: Report