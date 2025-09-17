September 17, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Every interaction that I've had with PM Modi has been nothing short of inspiring: Sania Mirza

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Tennis icon Sania Mirza shared heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, applauding his genuine concern for every individual.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Sania said that every interaction she has had with PM Modi has been nothing short of inspiring. "Here's wishing our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday. Every interaction that I've had the privilege of having with him has been nothing short of inspiring. He's been someone who has taken personal interest in each individual's life," said the tennis ace.

PM Modi has always celebrated every Indian athlete’s global triumph — personally applauding their achievements and inspiring them to reach even greater heights.

"To me, something that personal really touched my heart. He has always offered support. He has always offered us help as sportsmen of the country and I would like to wish him all the very best. I would like to give all my greetings on this special birthday of his and I hope this year is as special or even more special than the others," she added.

Born on September 17, 1950 at Mehsana town in Gujarat, PM before first being elected in 2014, served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2014. He is now the Prime Minister for the third term.

Today, PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh, where he will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns. This is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

--IANS

bc/

