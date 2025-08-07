Every character from Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' will be introduced through two posters, says director Srikanth Odela

August 07, 2025 10:42 PM हिंदी

Every character from Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' to be introduced through two posters, says director Srikanth Odela

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Director Srikanth Odela, the first look of whose eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead, is to be released on Friday, has now said that every character from the film will be introduced through two posters.

Taking to his X timeline on Thursday, a day before the film's first look is to be released, Odela wrote, "TOMORROW | Two Posters. 10:05 AM – how I imagined. How he transformed. 5:05 PM - His attitude and our promise. With your love and with our madness. We are going all in with #THEPARADISE. Note: From now on, every character will be introduced through two posters."

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 26 next year, has triggered huge expectations.

For the unaware, the team has already disclosed that actor Raghav Juyal, who is best known for his impressive performance in the action entertainer 'Kill', will play the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

Shooting for Paradise is currently underway. A huge action episode was recently shot in a specially constructed massive set under the supervision of fight master Real Satish. For this high-intensity action sequence, foreign stunt masters were also brought in to work with Real Satish. Sources close to the unit have said that this action sequence will be a highlight of the film.

--IANS

mkr/

