July 28, 2025 1:25 PM हिंदी

Even after a year, B'desh interim govt failed to prepare July Charter: NCP warns of protests

Dhaka, July 28 (IANS) Bangladesh's National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam has threatened to stage a sit-in protest at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka if the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government fails to announce the 'July Charter' by August 5, local media reported on Monday

Addressing a rally organised by the party's Sherpur district unit on Sunday, Nahid said, "We will return to Dhaka on August 3. We will not leave the Shaheed Minar (premises) without realising our demand (for the July Charter)."

"Almost a year has passed, yet the interim government has failed to prepare the July Charter. Now, we hear that it might be announced within a few days. But if the fundamental reforms are not carried out, and if they are not included in the July Charter, then the NCP will not endorse the charter," he added.

Reiterating his party's demand, Nahid called for the formation of an upper house in Parliament and the holding of elections under a proportional representation (PR) system.

He also demanded curbing the powers of the Prime Minister in the new reform structure, the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

Last month, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh was launched as political uncertainty and instability continued to grip the country.

The latest round of talks was aimed at completing the recommendations of various reform commissions set by the interim government and drafting the July Charter.

During the ongoing second-round dialogue, the NCC had been struggling to reach a consensus on major reforms amid disputes among the political parties.

The parties that collaborated with the student leaders and Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now lashing out at each other in public rallies and on social media platforms.

--IANS

scor/sd/

