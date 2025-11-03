Eva Longoria says she 'loves' her failures

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Longoria is getting liberal with her failures. The actress shared that she loves her "failures".

The former Desperate Housewives star has recalled the "struggle" of her early days, where she struggled to make ends meet before making it big as an actress and insisted she doesn't regret going through hardship because it has made her more grateful for the life she has now, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told The Sun newspaper, “I loved my struggle, I loved when I moved to Hollywood and had six dollars in my bank account. I love my failures, that’s where you grow and learn. I was in the rat race and I was in auditions, and I was in corporate America and I was in many jobs at one time, and I struggled to pay my rent and I had a student loan and I went through that, and I would never change my experience of hardship or touching every rung of the ladder. I like that because it makes me appreciate this position I am in more now”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 50-year-old actress, who was previously married to Tyler Christopher and Tony Parker and has seven-year-old son Santiago with husband Jose wouldn't change anything about her past.

She said, “I wouldn’t give my younger self advice. I wouldn’t say, ‘Don’t marry that guy’ or, ‘Watch that left turn’. I don’t want to correct my mistakes. I love the path I was on, holes and all. Eva grew up on a ranch in Texas and while her father was keen for them all to live off their land, her mother used to sneak a regular treat for her four daughters.

She recalled, “I loved my childhood, I grew up on a ranch, with chickens, pigs and cows. My dad made us eat off the land, we could only eat what we grew. My mum would get paid once a month, she was a teacher, and on her pay day she would get Domino’s pizza and we would eat it and hide the pizza box in the neighbour’s trash so my dad wouldn’t know we ate out. That’s how I grew up. My dad was like, ‘The land will give us what we need’”.

