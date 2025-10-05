October 05, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

'Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's n-programme'

Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

Tehran, Oct 5 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Europe has weakened its position in future talks on Iran's nuclear programmes. He said that the three European nations have weakened their role and will play a much smaller part in any future talks, local media reported.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Sunday, Araqchi said all nations know about Iran's rightful stance and the manner in which Western powers created the situation. He stressed that Iran has consistently sought fair and balanced solutions and accused Western nations of rejecting them due to their excessive demands, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Speaking on the recent talks held in New York, Araghchi called diplomacy the only way forward. He stated: "For years, they threatened military action and used the snapback mechanism, but just as war was not a solution, snapback also proved ineffective. The three European countries thought they held leverage with snapback, but its use resolved nothing."

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said: "The three European countries have certainly diminished their role and lost their justification for negotiations. In any future talks, they will play a much smaller part." Reiterating Iran's readiness for solutions, he said that Iran has in practice demonstrated that it only wants to secure its rights while being ready for any negotiated result.

Earlier in September, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi termed the unlawful and criminal attacks against Iran and the damage caused to its nuclear installations as a dark and perilous chapter in the history of the non-proliferation regime.

During his joint meeting in New York which was attended by EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, he said that the discussions over the past month were held with a view to finding diplomatic solutions to Iran's nuclear issue and preventing an escalation of tensions was analysed, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He spoke about Iran’s principled stance and concrete steps taken in recent months to dispel any doubt about the country’s nuclear program, characterised the unlawful and criminal attacks against Iran and the damage caused to its nuclear installations as a dark and perilous chapter in the history of the non-proliferation regime.

--IANS

int/akl/pgh

LATEST NEWS

People’s Plan Campaign paves the way for more responsive, empowered Panchayats

People’s Plan Campaign paves the way for more responsive, empowered Panchayats

Unusual scenes in Colombo as Pakistan's Muneeba Ali is run out in bizarre fashion against India in a league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Unusual scenes in Colombo as Pakistan's Muneeba Ali is run out in bizarre fashion

Anshula Kapoor calls her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true'

Anshula Kapoor calls her Gor Dhana "A fairy tale come true'

Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

'Europe weakened its position in future negotiations on Iran's n-programme'

Amit Panghal, Vishwanath, Husamuddin in semifinals; Manju Rani, Ankushita, Arundhati, Priya and Parveen reach the finals of the BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI file photo

BFI Cup 2025: Amit Panghal, Vishwanath, Husamuddin in semis; Manju Rani, Ankushita, Arundhati, Priya and Parveen reach finals

Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme

Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

Soha Ali Khan declares 'calories don't count on birthdays' as she losses count of cakes

247 a fighting total, pitch and conditions will suit our bowlers, says Jemimah Rodrigues in the mid-innings break during the match against Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: 247 a fighting total, pitch and conditions will suit our bowlers, says Jemimah

The Machinery of Empire: An Indian perspective on the recall of cadets and writers (From the Archives)

The Machinery of Empire: An Indian perspective on the recall of cadets and writers (From the Archives)

B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212

B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212