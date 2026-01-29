EU reminds Pakistan of human rights commitments after conviction of lawyers

Islamabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The European Union (EU) on Thursday reminded Pakistan of its international human rights commitments while condemning the conviction of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatta.

Expressing deep concerns, an EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated that the conviction of human rights lawyers over social media activity goes against freedom of expression and independence of lawyers.

"The conviction of human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha over social media activity goes against freedom of expression and independence of lawyers. These are not only key democratic principles but also part of Pakistan’s international human rights commitments," Anouni, the EU's spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, posted on X.

Reacting to the EU spokesperson's statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the issue remains as Pakistan's "domestic affair".

The 15th European Union (EU)-Pakistan Joint Commission took place last month in Brussels where the both sides reviewed political and economic developments in the EU and Pakistan and discussed in depth EU-Pakistan cooperation in the fields of democracy, governance, human rights, trade and investment, development, migration, climate and energy, science and technology, as well as the implementation of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

The EU is Pakistan's second-largest trading partner, with Pakistan being the main beneficiary of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) arrangement, contributing significantly to the growth of bilateral trade.

The arrest and conviction of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatta by the Pakistani authorities has been severely criticised all over world.

The duo was reportedly arrested in Islamabad last week while they were on their way to the district courts.

Both Imaan and Hadi, were indicted by an Islamabad court in October last year in a case linked to alleged controversial social media posts.

“This action is tantamount to a direct attack on constitutional rights, civil liberties, and the professional independence of lawyers. Such measures are unacceptable in any democratic society and indicate a dangerous trend of violating rather than protecting fundamental rights,” the Human Rights Commission (HRC) of Pakistan stated.

The rights body demanded the immediate and unconditional release of both lawyers and the immediate cessation of all "illegal and vindictive" proceedings against them.

“Respect for the rule of law, the Constitution of Pakistan, and international human rights principles is the fundamental responsibility of the government, which cannot be violated under any political or administrative expediency,” it noted.

Following the arrest, journalists, parliamentarians and human rights bodies strongly condemned the action and called for justice for the two lawyers.

The leader of the opposition in the Pakistani Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, took to his social media platform X, stating that the arrest of human rights activist Imaan and Hadi on their way to court “highlighted the troubling pattern of state overreach and procedural irregularities that undermine the principles of fair trial and due process enshrined in Pakistani laws and international conventions”.

“Such actions by the State not only expose institutional weaknesses but risk a complete judicial breakdown, eroding public trust in the rule of law. I demand respect for rule of law, fair trial and justice for all. Imaan and Hadi should be immediately presented for bail and allowed to defend themselves in their ongoing trial. Stop silencing dissent and the advocates of human rights,” he added.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak described the arrest of the human rights lawyers as “a brazen attack by the usurpers on human rights and rule of law, as both of the young lawyers defended victims in the courts.”

“But fascist tactics can’t save the usurpers from the wrath of the people who will definitely make them accountable,” he added.

Condemning the arrest of the two lawyers, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, “These arrests reflect state tactics that rely on intimidation instead of law. Silencing lawyers and activists for speaking the truth is a direct assault on due process and fundamental freedoms.”

--IANS

/as