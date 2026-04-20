ETPL announces Glasgow franchise, Gayle acquires team ownership

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe’s inaugural ICC-approved T20 franchise competition, has unveiled the ‘Glasgow Mugafians,' its Glasgow-based team representing Scotland. The franchise is owned by Tansha Batra, with West Indies icon Chris Gayle serving as co-owner and Global Brand Ambassador.

The first edition of the ETPL is scheduled from August 26 to September 20, 2026. It will feature six franchises from Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

Speaking about the Glasgow franchise, Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actor and co-owner of ETPL, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Mugafi Group and Chris Gayle to this journey. Europe represents one of the most exciting frontiers for cricket, a region rich in sporting culture, diversity and untapped potential. With the ETPL, we are not just building a league but creating a platform that can unlock talent, unite markets and establish Europe as a powerful new centre of the global game.”

Tansha Batra, owner of Glasgow Mugafians, said, “This is not about bringing cricket to Scotland. Cricket has been here for a very long time – in the parks, in the clubs, in the communities. What we’re building is a franchise that finally gives all of that a professional home. Glasgow Mugafians is where Scotland’s cricket story stops being a secret and starts being told to the world.”

Chris Gayle, co-owner and Global Brand Ambassador of Glasgow Mugafians, said, “Stepping into the role of co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me. The ETPL is already creating waves globally, and having played in franchise leagues around the world, I’m confident this will be something special. Europe represents cricket’s final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to unravel promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport in that region. I can’t wait to get started on this new journey.”

The ETPL has drawn some of the most reputable names in global cricket and sports as franchise owners. The Amsterdam team is supported by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey star Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh serving as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is led by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner as captain. Glasgow now joins this prestigious group, with Chris Gayle and Tansha Batra of the Mugafi Group at the helm.

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

--IANS

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