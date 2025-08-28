Eshan Masih & Zainab Dipannita Patra showcase raw energy in Sanjay Bedia’s ‘Aashiq Pushteni’ track

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Eshan Masih and Zainab Dipannita Patra got together for Sanjay Bedia’s latest track "Aashiq Pushteni".

Presented under the Bedia Film Studio banner, the song is an enchanting mix of heartfelt melodies and poignant stories.

Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned both the lyrics and the melody for "Aashiq Pushteni", while Arun Dev Yadav has lent his voice to the melodious number.

With Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Arun Dev Yadav on board the team as the producer alongside Bedia, the music for the song has been arranged and mixed by Debasish Bhattacharjee, with Ishika Hirve lending a hand in the arrangement and mixing.

The music video for "Aashiq Pushteni" has been directed by Munish Kalyan, with Rahul Arora looking after the camera work.

The editing and color grading have been handled by Gagan Bhamra, with Ishan Makeover’s styling enhancing the overall visual experience. The promotional design for "Aashiq Pushteni" has been crafted by GB Arts.

Shedding light on the song, Bedia shared: "With 'Aashiq Pushteni', I feel like I am able to showcase my ability to blend freshness with depth, which creates a song that feels both personal and universal."

He added that his vision for the song was simple, and that was to make music feel real within people.

"Aashiq Pushteni" reached the music lovers on August 27.

The track has already managed to garner more than 1 million views within just one day.

Congratulating the team for their latest triumph, makers, Bedia Film Studio took to their official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote:

"It is a matter of great happiness and pride that our AASHIQ PUCHTENI song has crossed 1 million+ views within just one day! Heartiest congratulations to the entire Bedia Film team! Let’s continue promoting it with the same energy, and we request everyone to keep supporting us."

--IANS

pm/