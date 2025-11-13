November 13, 2025 2:55 PM हिंदी

Esha Oza to lead UAE in inaugural ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Dubai, Nov 13 (IANS) All-rounder Esha Oza will lead the UAE women’s team in their tour to Thailand for the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2025.

Eight teams are competing in the T20 tournament, which will be played in a single-league format – each team will play all other teams once. The two venues are the Terdthai Cricket Ground (TCG) and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Ground.

Besides the hosts, Thailand and the UAE, the following countries are participating in the tournament: Namibia, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, Tanzania, and Uganda. The UAE will take on PNG on November 20 in their opening match. They play the Netherlands the following day in their second game of the tournament – both matches will be hosted at the AIT Ground. UAE’s third fixture is against Scotland at the TCG on November 23, and their fourth fixture is against Uganda at the AIT Ground on November 25.

The UAE will take on Tanzania (TCG) on November 26, Thailand (TCG) on November 28, and Namibia (AIT Ground) on November 30.

The team that finishes at the top of the table will be declared tournament winners.

UAE squad for ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy: Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper), Udeni Kuruppuarachchige and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support Staff: Subha Venkataraman (team manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Hithaishi Basavaraj (strength and conditioning coach) and Merin Saji (physiotherapist).

ICC Emerging Women’s Trophy 2025 UAE matches

Thursday, 20 November – PNG vs UAE, AIT Ground.

Friday, 21 November – Netherlands vs UAE, AIT Ground.

Sunday, 23 November – UAE vs Scotland, Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Tuesday, 25 November – UAE vs Uganda, AIT Ground.

Wednesday, 26 November – Tanzania vs UAE, Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Friday, 28 November – Thailand vs UAE, Terdthai Cricket Ground.

Sunday, 30 November – UAE vs Namibia, AIT Ground.

--IANS

ab/vi

