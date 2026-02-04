England beat India by four wickets to take unassailable 3-1 lead in Mixed Disability T20I series

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) England sealed the five-match Mixed Disability T20I Series in emphatic fashion, registering a composed four-wicket victory over India in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3–1 lead on Wednesday.

England pursued a modest target with depth, discipline, and composure under pressure, finishing the chase with five balls remaining and emphasizing their dominance throughout the match.

India, asked to bat first, faced difficulties in forming consistent partnerships, finishing at 133 for 9 in 18.5 overs. Jayesh Parmar was the standout for the hosts, scoring an exciting 59 off just 33 balls. His innings, which included five fours and five sixes, gave a much-needed boost to the Indian batting, coming at a time when wickets were falling regularly.

Akash Singh offered brief support with a brisk 21 off 18 deliveries, while wicketkeeper Yogendra Bhadoria contributed 16 at the top of the order. Despite these efforts, India failed to capitalise in the latter stages, as England’s disciplined bowling attack maintained tight lines and lengths, preventing any late flourish. Regular breakthroughs ensured the hosts never gained full control of the innings.

England’s innings was confidently led by Liam O’Brien, who scored an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls. Demonstrating maturity and calmness, O’Brien managed the innings wisely, blending aggressive shots with smart shot choices to maintain a steady run rate. His performance, featuring four fours and three sixes, was crucial to England’s successful chase.

Christopher Edwards contributed a useful 21, and captain Callum Flynn scored 12 to stabilize the innings during short spells of pressure. India’s bowlers maintained discipline and created moments of doubt, but England’s lower middle order held strong. Jordan Williams stayed not out at the end, leading his team to a safe finish, with England ending at 136 for 6 in 19.1 overs.

England secured their dominance in the series with a 3–1 victory, having one match remaining. The final T20I on February 6 presents India a chance to regain some pride, whereas England will look to finish the series strongly.

--IANS

vi/