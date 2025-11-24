‘End of exploitation’: Trade union leader welcomes new labour codes as boost for worker dignity

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Sheo Prasad Tiwari, National General Secretary of the Trade Union Co-ordination Committee (TUCC), on Sunday, described the new labour codes as historic and long overdue.

In an interview with IANS, he praised provisions such as time-bound minimum wages, Equal Pay for women, night-shift permissions, expanded social security coverage for over 40 crore workers, double wages for overtime, and free health check-ups for those above 40.

Tiwari said these measures reflect the government’s clear intent to strengthen worker dignity, end exploitation, and elevate India to the level of global labour standards.

Here are the excerpts from the interview-

IANS: Do you consider the time-bound guarantee of minimum wages in the new labour laws as a historic initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Does this step mark the first major change in the country to end labour exploitation?

Sheo Prasad Tiwari: This is an extremely important and historic law in India’s labour history. It should have been implemented earlier. Now that it has been enforced, we welcome it wholeheartedly. It will improve the living conditions of workers and help curb exploitation.

IANS: Provisions like Equal Pay for women, ending gender discrimination, and allowing night shifts—do you believe these reforms by PM Modi’s government will significantly increase women’s participation in the workforce?

Sheo Prasad Tiwari: Absolutely. Like developed countries, women in India must also enjoy equal rights. Girls are studying, becoming engineers, becoming pilots—so Equal Pay and permission for night shifts are essential and very welcome reforms.

IANS: Bringing more than 40 crore workers under the ambit of social security—do you see this as a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to ensuring safety and dignity for every worker in the country?

Sheo Prasad Tiwari: The government’s intention is clear. Extending social security to nearly 44 crore workers—both in the organised and unorganised sectors—is a major initiative. This definitely reflects PM Modi’s commitment to protecting workers’ interests.

IANS: Double wages for overtime and free health check-ups for workers above 40—do these provisions show that the Modi government is prioritising workers’ dignity and a better quality of life?

Sheo Prasad Tiwari: Yes, absolutely. This is a highly commendable step. Especially free health check-ups after the age of 40 and double pay for overtime—these strengthen both the dignity and safety of workers. Such facilities are rare globally, but India has taken this major step.

IANS: The Modi government has described the new labour codes as the beginning of a ‘new era of worker justice and worker dignity’. Do you believe these reforms will place India at par with—or ahead of—Global Labour Standards?

Sheo Prasad Tiwari: Certainly. These changes will completely transform India’s ‘World of Work’. There will be major improvements in the manufacturing and unorganised sectors. I am confident that India will not only match Global Labour Standards but, in many areas, will move ahead of them.

