Empowering tribals: Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana transforms livelihoods in MP’s Chhindwara

Chhindwara, July 5 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY), also known as the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana (VDVY), is a flagship initiative of the Union government aimed at empowering tribal communities in forest areas and improving their livelihoods.

By focusing on value addition and marketing of minor forest produce, the scheme is helping tribals increase their incomes and achieve self-reliance.

In Madhya Pradesh, the scheme is implemented by the State Forest Department. Under this initiative, 2,021 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established across the state, offering training, financial support, and market access to tribal communities. At these centres, tribals add value to a variety of forest produce, including mahua, sal seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and tendu leaves. These processed goods are then marketed in various regions, helping communities earn better returns.

One of the most significant achievements of the Van Dhan Yojana in Madhya Pradesh has been the substantial increase in the income of tribal families. Beneficiaries who have received training and financial assistance under the scheme are now earning considerably more than before.

The initiative has also been pivotal in promoting self-reliance among tribal populations. No longer solely dependent on traditional forest collection for subsistence, many tribals now earn a sustainable income through the value addition and sale of forest products.

The scheme has also emerged as an engine of employment generation in the state. The establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras has created numerous jobs for tribal youth and women alike. Many tribal women now work in these centres, contributing to their family income and achieving greater economic independence.

Speaking to IANS, Daksha, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, shared her experience: “I monitor the production and processing here. I pack honey, amla, and many other products. We have 45 people working at our centre. We send our products to Bhopal and Delhi.”

Launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana aims to uplift tribal communities across the country. The scheme emphasises developing value chains for forest-based products by providing skill training and capacity building.

Under the initiative, tribal communities are encouraged to form clusters to take up the processing of forest produce, thereby increasing its market value. These clusters receive essential infrastructure support such as tools and equipment, as well as training in value addition, entrepreneurship, and marketing. The scheme also ensures market linkages through offline and online channels, widening the reach for tribal products.

Implementation of the scheme follows a three-tier model: Van Dhan Vikas Kendras at the village level, Van Dhan Vikas Sanrakshan Samitis at the cluster level, and Van Dhan Vikas Samuh at the district level. The national target is to establish 50,000 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras across India, benefiting approximately 1 million tribal entrepreneurs.

By creating alternative and sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana has the potential to transform the socio-economic status of tribal communities while also encouraging forest conservation and biodiversity protection.

