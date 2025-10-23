October 23, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Empowered by NRLM: Chamoli women transform dairy farming into livelihood success

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Oct 23 (IANS) The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) is transforming the lives of rural women of Chamoli district by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities. They have gained financial independence as a result of these opportunities.

Implemented under the guidance of the Central government, the mission aims to empower women from economically weaker sections by forming Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and supporting them in income-generating activities.

The story is about the Dasholi development block of Chamoli. There women from eight village councils have joined hands under the Hariyali Swayatt Sahkarita Devar-Khadora, which was established through NRLM.

These women have gone for dairy farming as their main source of income. Their routine is that every morning, they collect milk from nearby villages and sell it to a milk dairy. The dairy has been set up under the Uttarakhand government’s Gramothan Project. This initiative has not only provided them with a steady income but also boosted their confidence and social standing.

Suman, a beneficiary of the project, told IANS that before joining the self-help group, most women had very limited sources of income and were financially dependent on others. Now, by working together, they are earning a respectable living. “We collect milk daily and supply it to the dairy. It feels great to contribute to our family’s income,” she said proudly.

Mamta, another group member, said that the dairy generates an income of over Rs 2 lakh per month, which is shared among the group members after expenses. “We never thought we could earn this much in our villages. The training and support from NRLM have completely changed our lives,” she added.

Under NRLM, women are also receiving regular training in bookkeeping, dairy management, and financial planning, helping them manage their small-scale enterprises efficiently. The initiative has encouraged savings, improved decision-making, and fostered unity among women.

The success of the group has inspired women from neighbouring villages to form similar groups and start their own ventures in poultry, vegetable farming, and handicrafts.

--IANS

brt/pgh

