Emiway Bantai pays a heartfelt musical tribute to late Sidhu Moosewala

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Following the success of "Badshah” and “Josh Mei’, hip-hop singer Emiway Bantai has made another great addition to his "Bajis EP".

Paying a heartfelt homage to the great legacy of the late Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala, Bandai has unveiled a special song titled, “Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala”.

The hip-hop sensation has come up with his own rendition of Moosewala’s hit number “Dogar”.

Shedding light on “Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala", Bantai shared, “Sidhu Moosewala is more than an artist—he’s a movement. His voice, his message, and his spirit continue to inspire me and so many others every single day. 'Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala' is my way of showing love and respect to someone who changed the game in his own way. Sidhu and I had actually spoken about collaborating. It was something we both wanted. This tribute is my way of making that dream a reality.”

Shilpa Sharda, Director of Believe Artist Services for India and South Asia, added, “Emiway and Believe have shared a close and collaborative relationship for years. As a truly independent artist, Emiway Bantai has continuously pushed creative boundaries, making it an absolute pleasure to work with him on a historic project like 'Bajis'. This project is particularly meaningful for us, as it features key tracks from our own catalog. The overwhelming response to 'Badshah' has already ignited massive excitement among fans and energized the entire Believe team as we gear up for the full EP release.”

Refreshing your memory, MooseWala was shot dead in broad daylight at the age of 28. As he was traveling in his car in Jawaharke village, unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and fired over 30 rounds. The Punjabi singer was declared dead at a local hospital.

If the police are to be believed, the Bishnoi gang claimed that they eliminated Moosewala to avenge the murder of an Akali Youth leader, Vicky Middukhera.

