Elizabeth Olsen won't do films if they don't get theatrical release

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen is putting her foot down. The actress has said that she is no longer signing on to Hollywood studio movies that don’t have a guaranteed theatrical release.

As an indie film darling since the start of her career with 2011’s 'Martha Marcy May Marlene', Olsen is comfortable acting in a movie without distribution that gets sold to a streamer, reports 'Variety'.

The actress has shared that her preference is always a theatrical release.

She told 'InStyle' magazine, “If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where (streaming is) the end-all. I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space".

"That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about. We don’t even audition in person anymore", she added.

As per 'Variety', since her last outing as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe courtesy of 2022’s 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Olsen has made only indie movies such as 2023’s 'His Three Daughters', 2024’s 'The Assessment' and the upcoming A24 romantic comedy 'Eternity'. Only 'His Three Daughters' was backed by a streamer (in this case Netflix), although it was given an awards-qualifying theatrical release in select theaters.

Olsen knows a thing or two about bringing millions of people together in movie theaters thanks to the MCU, where she’s played Scarlet Witch since debuting in the post-credits scene of 2014’s 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'.

"Making the films are fun. Goofy. It’s ridiculous. We’re grown people like children on a playground”, Olsen said about the MCU. “We’re flying. We’re shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times after over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again".

Olsen added about the pros of the MCU, “It’s the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time".

"It’s a lot of coordination, it’s hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it’s a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artiste. The soul, the spirit, the heart is fulfilled doing it. It does mean something. I care about the acting being great, everyone does", she added.

--IANS

aa/