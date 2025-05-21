‘Elevated’ hitmaker Shubh announces his ‘The Supreme Tour’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Punjabi music artist Shubh has announced his inaugural headline arena tour across North America which is titled as “The Supreme Tour”, which he said represents a dream.

Shubh said: "Bringing my live show to the North American circuit and connecting with my fans in real time is a source of immense excitement. This tour represents a dream realized, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my passion and music with my global fanbase and taking Punjab to the world."

The tour is in collaboration with global events promoter Live Nation. The 4-city run titled ‘The Supreme Tour’ will kick off in August in Oakland, making stops in Vancouver and Toronto before wrapping up in September in New Jersey.

Following these initial dates, additional announcements will be made for arena shows in Dubai and the United Kingdom, and possibly even India with the tour set to conclude in early 2026.

Shubh is known for his signature sound, a captivating blend of traditional Punjabi folk elements with the cutting-edge sensibilities of hip-hop and R&B, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Audiences can anticipate a dynamic and immersive live experience, showcasing the artist’s chartbusters such as ‘Cheques’, ‘One Love’, ‘We Rollin’, ‘King Shit’, ‘Elevated’, ‘You And Me’, ’Still Rollin’, ‘Baller, ‘No Love’ amongst others.

The 32-track well curated setlist will also feature exclusive, unreleased material and potential for surprise guest appearances.

The 28-year-old Punjabi sensation is based in Canada. He rose to mainstream in 2021 with his single "We Rollin". He released his debut album 'Still Rollin' in 2023.

In January 2025, Shubh unveiled ‘Sicario’, a diverse and ambitious 10-track project showcasing his artistic range which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It features tracks like ‘Buckle Up’,‘Reckless’, ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’.

Following the success of ‘Sicario’, Shubh released ‘Supreme’ in April 2025. The single, which acts as a bold and unapologetic anthem, debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart.

