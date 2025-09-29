September 29, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Electronics manufacturing in India is expanding rapidly with new suppliers and design capabilities emerging every week, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Monday.

He added that the sector, driven largely by small and medium enterprises, is set to become one of the largest sources of employment in the country in the coming years.

“Electronics manufacturing ecosystem is expanding. Every week new suppliers, mostly small and medium enterprises are developing,” Vaishnaw stated.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said that fresh designs and advanced manufacturing processes are being developed regularly, making India’s electronics ecosystem more competitive.

“Design capabilities are growing. New designs and manufacturing processes are emerging,” the Union Minister said.

“Over the next few years, electronics manufacturing will emerge as one of the major employment sectors in Bharat,” he added.

The comments come at a time when India is moving from being just an assembly hub to building advanced design and chipmaking capabilities.

Earlier this month, Vaishnaw inaugurated ARM’s new semiconductor design office in Bengaluru, which will focus on developing 2 nanometre chip technology -- a significant step in India’s semiconductor journey.

According to the government, a 2 nm chip is being designed in India for the first time.

Such technology is crucial for next-generation devices in artificial intelligence, mobile computing and high-performance systems.

Smaller transistors not only mean greater efficiency and reduced power consumption, but also carry strategic importance for national security, space exploration and defence applications.

The India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, is driving the effort to build a robust ecosystem.

So far, 10 projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore have been approved across six states. In addition, domestic startups supported under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme have already advanced 23 chip design projects, while 72 companies are using cutting-edge design tools.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

IIFT launches International Trade Negotiations programme for govt officials

IIFT launches International Trade Negotiations programme for govt officials

Use-based IIP trends reflect strong growth in infrastructure and primary goods: Industry leaders

Use-based IIP trends reflect strong growth in infrastructure and primary goods: Industry leaders

'Break barriers with hard work': Gujarat Governor inspires students at Adani Vidya Mandir

'Break barriers with hard work': Gujarat Governor inspires students at Adani Vidya Mandir

Hydropower, corruption and neglect: Why PoK is rising against Islamabad

Hydropower, corruption and neglect: Why PoK is rising against Islamabad

Andrea Jeremiah's 'Mask' unit expresses grief over loss of lives at Karur

Andrea Jeremiah's 'Mask' unit expresses grief over loss of lives at Karur

Baloch leader writes to Trump over Pakistani military's human rights abuses in Balochistan (File image)

Baloch leader writes to Trump over Pakistani military's human rights abuses in Balochistan

BAPS’ Bhadreshdas Swami becomes first saint-scholar to get highest literary award, Saraswati Samman

BAPS’ Bhadreshdas Swami becomes first saint-scholar to get highest literary award, Saraswati Samman

American Gambits' head coach Srinath and co-owner Prachura PP reflect on player draft for Global Chess League Season 3 in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS file photo

GCL Season 3: American Gambits' head coach Srinath, co-owner Prachura reflect on player draft

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Navratri 'a chance to return to ourselves'

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Navratri 'a chance to return to ourselves'

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics manufacturing expanding fast, to emerge as big employment sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw