Electronics manufacturing becomes 3rd-largest goods export category from India: Minister

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Electronics manufacturing has surged forward to become the third-largest category among goods exported from India, according to Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in transforming electronics manufacturing into a premier pillar of the national economy.

India’s electronics manufacturing industry has surged to an unprecedented value of Rs 13 lakh crore. From initially targeting a place in the top 10 export categories, electronics consecutively climbed from the 9th rank up through 7th, 5th, and 4th positions.

Vaishnaw, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the high-tech advanced manufacturing facility of Jabil at Ranjangaon, Pune.

The minister highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved into a powerhouse for global progress, stressing the strategic necessity of anchoring its infrastructure within the country.

He emphasised that AI data centres have become a very large growth engine across the world today, making it a crucial priority under the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ plan to ensure that the major electronic components powering these data centres are manufactured domestically.

The minister stated that while electronics manufacturing and exports from India were considered unthinkable just a few years ago, the clear vision of PM Modi has transformed India into a trusted global manufacturing partner.

Jabil will manufacture these crucial data centre components in Pune through their modern, advanced, and high-tech facility. Boasting an exceptional operational capacity, the plant is fully equipped to meet India’s domestic tech requirements while simultaneously driving exports to global markets across the world, according to an official statement.

This newly integratedecosystem - encompassing electronic components, finished electronic goods, and local supply chains - is poised to unlock significant socio-economic benefits.

The Jabil facility is a state-of-the-art advanced electronics manufacturing setup specializing in cutting-edge technology infrastructure. Its operational capabilities include the complex manufacturing of AI Systems (AI-enabled Data Centre gears), 5G technology, high-end networking gears, industrial power system electronics, and consumer electronics.

Backed by active policy cooperation, this project scales localized employment up to 11,000 personnel and will drive a deep localisation programme integrating domestic supply chains and MSMEs directly into the global technology ecosystem.

--IANS

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