EC sends reminder to Tejashwi Yadav amid dual EPIC card row

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) The Election Commission has issued a reminder notice to Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, urging him to respond by August 8 regarding the alleged dual EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) matter.

The notice, dated August 6, follows up on an earlier request made after Tejashwi displayed a voter ID card during a press conference held on August 2, 2025.

During the investigation, it appeared that Tejashwi Yadav has two EPIC numbers, one displayed by Tejashwi Yadav and the other claimed by the Election Commission.

In the letter, the Election Commission stated: “You (Tejashwi Yadav) were requested to provide the details of the mentioned EPIC card along with the original copy of the card mentioned in the press conference... but till now the desired documents have not been provided by your level.”

The Commission has asked for the submission of both the card details and the original copy to facilitate a thorough investigation.

Tejashwi Yadav, on his part, stated earlier on Tuesday that he would respond to the Commission’s notice, but also demanded that the EC respond to the irregularities raised during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

Meanwhile, the RJD has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission’s handling of the voter list revision.

RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the deletion of nearly 65 lakh names from the electoral rolls, as per the draft published on August 1.

Gagan questioned why the category-wise breakup of the deletions — such as dead, displaced, duplicate, or unverified voters — has not been made available, despite repeated requests.

“The partial list being shared with political parties does not mention the reasons for deletion,” he said.

He also referred to the memorandum submitted by the INDIA bloc to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar on August 1, as well as a formal letter written by RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal on August 5 (letter no. 170-15.8.25), reiterating the demand for transparency.

The RJD further demanded details on how many voters in the draft list have submitted documents to retain their names and asked that the EC’s daily bulletins reflect such data.

Gagan warned that, apart from the 65 lakh already deleted, another 1.5 to 2 crore names may be at risk of deletion if documentation is not submitted in time.

The ongoing EPIC card row and voter list revision controversy come at a politically sensitive time in Bihar, with the state assembly elections expected in the coming months.

