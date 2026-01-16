Ektaa Kapoor revisits some beloved memories as 'Kasamh Se' turns 20

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor has given numerous memorable shows that continue to spark nostalgia among TV buffs to this day.

One of these shows is "Kasamh Se" starring Prachi Desai, Roshni Chopra, Arunima Sharma, and Ram Kapoor, which first aired on Zee TV on 16 January 2006, 20 years ago.

Commemorating the occasion, Ektaa took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video compilation of some iconic scenes from "Kasamh Se".

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show revolves around the lives of three sisters: Bani (Prachi Desai), Piya (Roshni Chopra/ Manasi Varma), and Rano (Arunima Sharma/Pallavi Purohit).

Revisiting some fond old memories, Ektaa penned the caption, "20 years million memories ! Kasam Se (sic)".

Featuring Sudha Shivpuri, Jaya Bhattacharya, Gurdeep Kohli, Manasi Varma, Pallavi Purohit, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vivian Dsena as the supporting cast, "Kasamh Se" was on air till 12 March 2009.

In the meantime, Ektaa kicked off the year 2026 by going on a trip to Darjeeling with popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi took to her Instagram account and posted a video capturing a glimpse of her picturesque mountain getaway. The clip showed Urvashi and Ektaa posing with their close friends, creating memories for a lifetime against a serene, mountainous backdrop.

“Pure Hearts..Open skies..Quiet joy love love love @ektarkapoor @4umehra,” Urvashi captioned the post.

In another post, Urvashi shared some more photos and videos on social media from her time off with the producer.

Both of them were seen standing in the middle of a lush green landscape, flaunting their infectious smiles.

"We went chasing views and came back with stories...we may not have had phone signal but our connection was strong we didn’t just travel we felt every moment @ektarkapoor @4umehra Darjeeling u have our hearts."#travel #diaries #darjeeling #holiday #winter (sic)," Urvashi wrote the caption.

--IANS

pm/