Ektaa Kapoor calls 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' getting the National Award 'a magical moment'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Netflix’s drama "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" was honoured as the 'Best Hindi Film' during the 71st National Film Awards, hosted in Delhi on Tuesday.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer Ektaa Kapoor, along with Monika Shergill from Netflix, graced the ceremony. The Director was felicitated with the award and medal by the President of India during the ceremony.

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" is the first Netflix Original to win a National Award.

Sharing her experience, producer Ektaa Kapoor said, “Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal’s win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today’s recognition makes the journey unforgettable."

"Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix, which took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience. It inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling,” she added.

Director and co-writer of the drama, Yashowardhan Mishra, added: “To be at the National Awards ceremony and hold this award for Kathal is both humbling and joyous. I share this honour with my co-writer Ashok Mishra, our stellar cast led by the extraordinary Sanya Malhotra, and our incredible partners at Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms, and Netflix. This moment is a beautiful reminder that stories rooted in the everyday, told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide."

"I’m deeply grateful to the jury, our audiences, and everyone who believed in this film. This recognition makes the journey all the more meaningful. This landmark victory for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, not only celebrates the incredible talent and creativity behind the film but also reinforces Netflix’s commitment to backing authentic, rooted stories and championing filmmakers, storytellers, and actors who bring unique voices and narratives to audiences in India and across the globe, ensuring that bold and meaningful storytelling finds the platform it deserves."

Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment shared, “Standing at the 71st National Film Awards today as Kathal is honoured has been nothing short of surreal. To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure. At the heart of this film lies the remarkable writing of Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra and the sensitive direction by Yashowardhan, who together crafted a tale that delivers a subtle yet powerful reflection on society, capturing the humour, ironies, and truths of everyday life in small-town India."

