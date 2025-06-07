Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Netflix join hands for creative collaboration

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. have teamed up for a long term creative collaboration for a range of projects across different formats of storytelling.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said,“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms.”

She added that partnering with Netflix is a big moment.

Ekta added: “It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Speaking about the collaboration, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, “Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed.

“Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey,” Shergill added.

The line-up which includes an untitled series in advanced stages of development, this collaboration will deliver new stories in formats tailor-made for streaming audiences.

This collaboration will be undertaken by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, including its divisions—Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.

Ekta began her career at the age of 17 and became known for producing a large number of television soap operas in Hindi including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

--IANS

dc/