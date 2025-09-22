Ekta Kapoor says 'working with Mohanlal at this milestone is an honour'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema.

Ever since the announcement, tributes have been pouring in for the superstar from across the film industry.

Producer of his forthcoming multilingual film "Vrusshabha", Ektaa Kapoor, also congratulated Mohanlal through the following words, “Congratulations Mohanlal sir on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It is truly an honor for us at Balaji and Team Vrusshabha to be working with you. Your performances and talent have inspired millions of actors, and you truly are a beacon of Indian cinema. We are so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with you. Congratulations again, sir.”

Producer Varun Mathur of Connekkt Media shared, “A big, big, big congratulations Mohanlal sir on this amazing achievement. It’s another feather in your cap and a milestone in your legendary journey. Big congratulations from everyone at Team Vrusshabha.”

Producer Abhishek Vyas added, “Heartiest congratulations Mohanlal sir for the honour. Your incredible work over the last so many years has not only inspired us but continues to shape cinema forever. We are truly honoured to be a part of this journey of yours, and we hope to continue to celebrate many more milestones together.”

Director Nanda Kishore also praised Mohanal saying, “Mohanlal sir being honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a proud moment for every cinema lover. He is not just an actor, but an emotion who has inspired generations with his performances. It’s a privilege to be working with a legend of his stature.”

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Abishek S Vyas Studios, "Vrusshabha" also features Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, and Neha Saxena in significant roles, along with others.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the drama is expected to get a worldwide release this Diwali.

The movie will be available in both Hindi and Kannada.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has been a part of over 340 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

--IANS

pm/