Ekta Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for Sussanne Khan: ‘I’m so happy you came into my life’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to shower birthday love on her dear friend Sussanne Khan.

In a heartfelt post, she praised Sussanne for her sparkling personality and confessed she was “so bloody fomoed” about missing the celebrations in Kashmir. On Sunday, Ekta posted a sweet video on her Instagram alongside a loving birthday message for her close friend Sussanne. In her heartfelt note, the television producer poured out affection, calling Sussanne her “cutest, beautiful, loveliest friend.” She expressed how grateful she is for Sussanne’s presence in her life.

Ekta wrote, “To my cutest beautiful loveliest friend, I’m so happy is your birthday today? I’m so happy you were born. I’m so happy you came into my life. You are a light wherever you go my sparkling frnd, have a sparkling birthday. Love you, Suzzi. Soooooo bloody fomoed on missing Kashmir.”

The heartwarming video features Ekta Kapoor’s candid and cherished moments with Sussanne Khan. It also shows Ekta and Sussanne posing with their friends, including Arslan Goni, Riddhi Dogra, and others. Ekta added the song “Be My Baby” as the background score for the video.

Notably, Ekta Kapoor and Sussanne Khan share a beautiful bond of friendship. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife is a regular attendee at Ekta’s parties, and the duo is often spotted vacationing together.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is making headlines as the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is set to make a guest appearance on her show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2”, marking his debut on Hindi television. The makers have released a promo featuring Bill Gates joining Smriti’s iconic character, Tulsi, via a video call.

In the brief interaction, Gates greets Tulsi with a warm “Jai Shri Krishna.” Tulsi responds, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hain. Aapka hum sab besabrī se intezaar kar rahe hain” (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you). Gates replies simply with, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

This marks Bill Gates’s second appearance on television, following his cameo on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

