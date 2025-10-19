Ejipura flyover push earns Kiran Shaw Mazumdar’s admiration, days after online exchange with Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday praised the Congress government in Karnataka for its "infrastructural push", noting in particular, the speeding up of construction work at the Ejipura Flyover in Bengaluru and its positive impact on streamlining the traffic situation in the area.

The leading woman entrepreneur also took a dig at the previous BJP-JD-S dispensation over "ignorance and disregard" of the stated project, which has the potential of relieving the area from daily traffic chaos and snarls.

Taking to X, she said: "The project has been in the making for past 10 years, which the previous BJP and JD(S) governments didn’t prioritise."

Mazumdar Shaw’s praise for the "positive development" came in response to Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s sharing pictures of the commencement of the project and also his resolve to finish it by June 2026.

Sharing pictures of his visit to the construction site, the Deputy CM said: "Full-scale work has commenced. This elevated corridor is designed to ease traffic congestion along the Koramangala–Ejipura stretch. We are committed to completing the project by June 2026 and ensuring this vital link serves our residents without further delay."

In response, the woman entrepreneur called it a positive development and said: "This will greatly relieve traffic congestion. Putting this on a priority track is a good move.”

Notably, the Biocon Chairperson and Karnataka Deputy CM were caught in an online exchange days ago when the former raised concerns over the creaking infrastructure of Bengaluru and held the ruling dispensation "responsible" for poor and shabby roads.

Sharing feedback of a foreign visitor, Mazumdar Shaw said on X: "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment?... I can’t understand why India can’t get its act together:" She tagged the state’s top leaders in her post.

This prompted a quick retort from Shivakumar, who countered her by saying: "If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads."

--IANS

mr/vd