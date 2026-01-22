Chhattisgarh: Mother, newborn die in Indravati boat mishap; two still missing

Raipur, Jan 22 (IANS) Two persons remained missing even after 18 hours of the tragic boat accident in the Indravati river that claimed the lives of a mother and her newborn child in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Two others remained missing after a small boat capsized in strong currents in Bhairamgarh region of Bastar division on Wednesday evening. Two survivors were rescued alive with assistance from local villagers and safely taken back to Bodga village.

The woman’s husband and a child from the group are still missing, with search operations continuing. Health teams have been kept on alert for any related medical needs.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. at Uspari Jhilli ghat when six residents of Bodga village -- located on the opposite bank -- were returning home from a weekly market. The group relied on the boat as the sole means of transport across the river for accessing markets, essential supplies and other necessities.

Midstream, the boat reportedly lost balance amid turbulent waters and overturned, sweeping all six passengers into the fast-flowing Indravati.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the remote location -- nearly 80 km from the district headquarters -- and darkness on Wednesday night, delaying operations until Thursday morning. Rescue teams were deployed at the ghat.

After an intensive 18-hour search, the bodies of a woman and her infant were recovered. Tragically, the baby was found tied to the mother with a towel, a poignant sign of her desperate attempt to shield her child as the boat went down.

Annual boat capsize incidents at various ghats highlight the lack of safer alternatives, such as bridges, and inadequate rescue infrastructure in these isolated areas. Local authorities and residents have long called for permanent crossings and better safety measures to prevent such recurring tragedies.

Officials continue the search for the missing, while support is being extended to affected families.

