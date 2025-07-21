Eight core industries record 1.7 pc growth in June; cement, refinery production up

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.7 per cent in the month of June compared to the same month last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data showed on Monday.

The production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth last month.

"The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May 2025 was observed at 1.2 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

Petroleum refinery production increased by 3.4 per cent (on-year) in June. Its cumulative index remained constant during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production increased by 9.3 per cent in June and its cumulative index increased by 7.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, cement production increased by 9.2 per cent last month and its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Meanwhile, electricity generation declined by 2.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production also declined by 2.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, the data showed.

