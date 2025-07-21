July 21, 2025 7:10 PM हिंदी

Eight core industries record 1.7 pc growth in June; cement, refinery production up

Eight core industries record 1.7 pc growth in June; cement, refinery production up

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.7 per cent in the month of June compared to the same month last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data showed on Monday.

The production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth last month.

"The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for May 2025 was observed at 1.2 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

Petroleum refinery production increased by 3.4 per cent (on-year) in June. Its cumulative index remained constant during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production increased by 9.3 per cent in June and its cumulative index increased by 7.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, cement production increased by 9.2 per cent last month and its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Meanwhile, electricity generation declined by 2.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.0 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production also declined by 2.8 per cent in June, 2025 over June, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to June, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, the data showed.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

Oberoi Realty’s Q1 profit falls 28 pc, revenue slips nearly 30 pc

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

'Jassi bhai will play': Siraj confirms Bumrah's participation in fourth Test

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

80.93 p.c. out of 19.36 crore rural households getting tap water: MoS V Somanna

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Families of 2006 Mumbai train blast victims demand CBI probe, re-investigation

Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against New Zealand to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Curran, Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for New Zealand Tests

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Varun Dhawan reveals he felt hungover after watching Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Gold prices surge 200 pc in 6 years; Silver crosses Rs 1.13 lakh per kg again

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

Siraj still heartbroken over Lord’s defeat, says ‘Series is not over yet’

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre

51 new cruise circuits planned across 14 states and 3 UTs by 2027: Centre