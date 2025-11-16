November 16, 2025 12:31 AM हिंदी

Eddie Murphy confesses he was Angry when he didn’t win Oscar for ‘Dreamgirls’

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy once had an Oscar heartbreak, and he is now taking off the bandage to show his wound.

Going into the 2007 Academy Awards on February 25, 2007, Eddie Murphy was considered the clear frontrunner to take home the Oscar for best supporting actor for his dramatic performance in the 2006 movie musical ‘Dreamgirls’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He had already swept the major televised precursors, winning in the category at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. Murphy had never received better reviews in his entire career, and the film was a big hit.

As per ‘People’, but when Rachel Weisz, who had won best supporting actress the previous year for ‘The Constant Gardener’, opened up the envelope, the Oscar went to, ‘Little Miss Sunshine's Alan Arkin’.

Although Murphy clapped politely after Arkin's name was announced (along with his fellow losing nominees, Little Children's Jackie Earle Haley, Blood Diamond's Djimon Hounsou and The Departed's Mark Wahlberg), he was angry on the inside. But as he says in the new Netflix documentary ‘Being Eddie’, which covers the legendary comedian and actor's life and career, he was upset because he had gotten all dressed up for nothing.

"Not winning the Oscar or not winning anything is not the mindf*** for me”, the famously reclusive performer, 64, says in the documentary. "The mindf*** for me is that I get dressed and come to the thing, 'cause I would usually not go to award shows”.

He continued, "That's... whenever I lose, I'm like, 'These motherf****** made me come all the way down’. I could have f****** lost at home. I'm all in the f****** tuxedo. What a... a waste of time. I'm never, like, 'Oh, I didn't win’. I'm like, 'Hey, make me come down here for nothing?' It's always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don't win, I don't give a f***. I still come home, and it's... I'm still Eddie in the morning”.

His co-star Jennifer Hudson, who had graduated from American Idol loser to movie star with ‘Dreamgirls’, ended up winning best supporting actress that same evening.

