Ed Sheeran is working towards getting six pack abs the first time

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran is working towards getting a six-pack for the first time.

The singer-songwriter announced his goal while speaking to Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Small Stage Series.

Sheeran said: “I’d put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone’. As I was doing that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna see how far I can take this’.”

He continued: “I’ve never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna see if I can do it’.”

The “Perfect” hitmaker said sticking to his target has been a challenge, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I keep messing up, ’cause I keep being out somewhere being like, ‘I’ll have a couple of beers’, and it just, you know. But I’d say it’s going all right. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Sheeran, who shares two daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, first spoke about his fitness transformation in 2019

Appearing on the Behind the Metal podcast, he said: “I stopped smoking three years ago, and ever since then started exercising. I love it. I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of that I needed to clear them out.”

He added he was not a fan of gyms and turned instead to outdoor exercise.

Sheeran added: “There’s nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out. That’s, for me, the main reason why I started doing it.”

The singer had earlier said he had "no balance" in his life, as he put his music over his personal happiness for years.

"I think in the first decade of my career I was intensely unhappy as I had no ­balance, I was just work, work, work. And yes, everything was hyper-successful, but it was hyper-successful because I had no personal life at all.

"Work was everything. I think ­finding that balance with getting married, having a family, living around my friends... Being able to spend time with my friends and family — that has now become 70 percent of my life, and work is like 30 percent. Before, it was 100 per cent and zero anything else," Sheeran told The Sun newspaper.

He added: "The balance of getting to exist as a human being rather than just a pop star machine — that would be my measure of success."

--IANS

dc/