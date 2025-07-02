July 02, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

ED seizes assets worth Rs 10.99 lakh in bank fraud case linked to Surat-based firm

ED seizes assets worth Rs 10.99 lakh in bank fraud case linked to Surat-based firm

Surat, July 2 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), Surat Sub Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable assets worth Rs 10.99 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The action is part of an investigation against M/s Mobi Tech and others in a bank fraud and corruption case. The ED initiated the probe based on a CBI FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Gandhinagar, naming Milind Patel, proprietor of M/s Mobi Tech, and others for alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, and related offences.

Investigations revealed that Mobi Tech secured a loan of Rs 5 crore from the erstwhile State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (now merged with State Bank of India) and subsequently misappropriated the funds by diverting them to multiple entities. This fraudulent diversion caused a loss of Rs 3.12 crore to the bank. Among the beneficiaries of the diverted funds was M/s Celution Corporation, a partnership firm linked to Rishit Bharatkumar Shah.

The federal agency found that the firm received part of the proceeds of crime (PoC). Consequently, a bank account in Shah’s name holding Rs 10.99 lakh has been provisionally attached. This is not the first attachment in the case — the ED had earlier issued a Provisional Attachment Order for approximately Rs 11 lakh.

Authorities said further investigation is underway. In 2025, Gujarat has seen a series of high-profile Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spanning politicians, businessmen, media figures, and bureaucrats.

One of the most significant cases involved the Rs 2,700 crore Nexa Evergreen real estate scam, where the ED raided 24 locations across Gujarat and Rajasthan, including Ahmedabad. The firm is accused of duping over 62,000 investors by promising land parcels in Dholera Smart City. Cash worth Rs 2.03 crore was seized, and 10 bank accounts were frozen during the operation.

In another major crackdown, the ED froze Rs 2 crore in bank accounts and seized Rs 30 lakh in cash and cryptocurrency during raids in a Waqf Board land scam in Ahmedabad. The case revolves around illegal leasing of trust land and misappropriation of rent by a syndicate allegedly led by Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan.

Meanwhile, the ED also took action against Avon Cold Storage Pvt Ltd, filing a prosecution complaint for bank fraud and siphoning of funds using forged documents.

The media too came under scrutiny when the ED arrested Bahubali Shah, 73, director of Gujarat Samachar Ltd and Lok Prakashan, in a money laundering case linked to a CBI-ACB FIR. He was granted interim medical bail.

Similarly, journalist Mahesh Langa was charge-sheeted under PMLA for alleged extortion and use of media influence to obtain benefits. The court also approved the attachment of his office premises.

--IANS

janvi/uk

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Chhattisgarh's Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors (Photo Credit: PR)

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

‘Never imagined it would happen’, says Richard Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd as England’s most capped on-field Test umpire when he stands in second Test between West Indies and Australia in Granada. Photo credit: ICC

‘Never imagined it would happen’: Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video (photo credit: Nithiin X)

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

Diksha Dagar tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open

Diksha tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open