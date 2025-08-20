Eco-friendly Ganeshas replace PoP idols in Gujarat village’s green festive push

Sabarkantha, Aug 20 (IANS) With Ganesh Utsav around the corner, a women’s self-help group in Kukadia village of Idar, Sabarkantha, is gaining attention for crafting eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols, offering a sustainable alternative to Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that harm the environment.

The initiative, started three years ago under the state government’s women empowerment training programme, has not only provided livelihood to the local women but is also emerging as a model for environmentally responsible celebration.

In 2021, the Gujarat government launched a training initiative in Kukadia village to promote self-reliance among women through pottery and clay-based crafts. From the first batch of 30 women, 10 women have gone on to make clay Ganesha idols commercially. The idols range from one to three feet in height and are handcrafted using natural clay.

“Our goal was not just to earn, but also to serve Mother Earth,” said Nayna Ben Prajapati, a member of the women’s group.

“Unlike PoP idols, our clay idols dissolve completely in water without harming the soil or water bodies,” added Jagruti Prajapati, another artisan.

Plaster of Paris idols take days to dissolve and often leave behind broken remnants in water bodies, hurting both the environment and religious sentiments. In contrast, the clay idols dissolve within minutes, and the leftover material can be reused in gardening or as compost, promoting a circular use of natural resources.

“I bought one of the clay Ganeshas this year. I would never want to see a broken idol after visarjan again. This is a respectful and environmentally safe option,” said Kirti Chauhan, a local buyer.

The idols made by the Kukadia Sakhi Mandal (women’s self-help group) are now in demand across surrounding villages. According to Kinjal Patel, an official from DRDA, Idar, these women have shown how traditional art, when merged with ecological responsibility, can become a vehicle for both economic independence and cultural preservation.

“What started as a government-led training has turned into a micro-enterprise. These women are now symbols of change and are contributing to both environmental protection and social upliftment,” she said.

Despite the growing popularity, most of India still uses PoP idols. The women of Kukadia believe that eco-friendly Ganeshas should reach every household and that people must begin to celebrate with awareness.

The group hopes that their efforts will inspire more artisans, buyers, and organisers to choose sustainability without compromising on devotion.

“We want devotees to see that faith and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” said Nayna Ben.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Kukadia’s eco-friendly idols offer not just a deity to worship—but also a message to protect the very elements that sustain us.

--IANS

