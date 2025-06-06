Early periods, later menopause linked to slower brain ageing in women

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Women with early onset of periods, and later menopause -- which means a longer reproductive span -- can have a healthier brain ageing in life, according to a study.

The study showed how a woman’s reproductive years may shape brain health later in life and also reduce the risk of dementia.

It also suggested the role of oestradiol (or the lack thereof) in the development of dementia.

Oestradiol levels rise at puberty, remain high during most of a woman’s reproductive life, and then decline sharply around menopause. This drop in oestradiol has been linked to an increased risk of dementia and other age-related brain conditions.

“These findings support the idea that oestradiol -- the most potent and prevalent form of oestrogen during a woman’s reproductive years -- may help protect the brain as it ages,” said lead researcher Eileen Lueders, Associate Professor from the University of Auckland’s School of Psychology.

The research may point toward the potential for health interventions such as hormone treatment in the years leading up to menopause and immediately afterward to combat an increased risk of Alzheimer’s for some women.

The team applied a machine learning approach to analyse both cross-sectional and longitudinal data from a sample of 1,006 postmenopausal women who underwent structural magnetic resonance imaging twice, approximately 2 years apart.

Women with earlier menarche, later menopause, and a longer reproductive span (that is, the time interval between menarche and menopause) showed less brain ageing.

While the study, published in the journal GigaScience, adds to the growing evidence that oestradiol may play a protective role in brain health, Luders cautions that the effects were small, and estradiol levels were not directly measured.

Other factors -- like genetics, lifestyle, and overall health -- also influence brain ageing.

Lueders hopes future studies will include more diverse participants and directly measure hormone levels to better understand how oestradiol and other factors contribute to brain health in women.

